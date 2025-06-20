Fabio Quartararo Italian MotoGP update issued after post-practice hospital visit

Fabio Quartararo has been described as “fine” after a hospital trip after Practice at the Italian MotoGP.

Quartararo went to hospital in Florence following what was described as a “partial dislocation” of his left shoulder in Practice on Friday afternoon.

The Monster Energy Yamaha rider crashed in the opening 15 minutes of the session, but was later able to get back out on-track and finish the session fifth-fastest, meaning he is seeded through to Q2 on Saturday morning, despite having to have his shoulder put back in-place while lying in the gravel trap after his crash.

Yamaha has since confirmed that the tests Quartararo underwent in hospital raised no concerns, describing him as “fine” in a statement on Friday evening.

“Following undergoing further medical checks in Florence, all of Fabio’s [Quartararo] test results are fine,” a statement published on the Monster Energy Yamaha team’s X (formerly Twitter) account reads.

“He is all good and on his way back to the circuit, so good news!”

Fabio Quartararo was joined in making the top-10 in Practice on Friday in Italy by his factory Yamaha teammate, Alex Rins, who was seventh-fastest in Practice at Mugello.

Practice was topped by KTM’s Maverick Vinales, while Honda was the only manufacturer to miss out on a top-10 spot entirely on Friday afternoon.