Verstappen has been F1’s dominant force in recent seasons, winning his third consecutive title at the Qatar Grand Prix last month.

The Dutchman’s lack of competition internally has been one major criticism aimed at him given Red Bull’s dominance and Sergio Perez’s abysmal form.

Massa - who drove for Ferrari between 2006 and 2013 - doesn’t think Red Bull should rock the boat by replacing Perez with a driver of Hamilton or Alonso’s calibre, even if he thinks Verstappen would beat them regardless.

“As long as Max is happy and the team wins both the Drivers’ Championship and the Constructors’ Championship, I think it would be wise to leave things as they are now,” Massa told FORMULA 1 Magazine.

“Max is visibly feeling good and wins almost every race. For him, any change would mean a deterioration.

“What Max is showing this season is incredibly good, of an unprecedented level.

“Even if you put Lewis Hamilton or Fernando Alonso in Red Bull’s other car, I’m not sure much would change. Maybe a little bit, but believe me, they wouldn’t beat Max either.”

Like his former boss Ross Brawn, Massa would like to see Verstappen challenge more often.

“But let’s be honest,” he added, “We would rather see the championship decided in the last corner or on the last lap, like in 2021 in Abu Dhabi.

“If you reason like this, you would wish the best driver on the grid after Max to have the seat of Perez at Red Bull.”