“Everything was fantastic” for Pecco Bagnaia after one change at the Italian MotoGP

Francesco Bagnaia says a change of rear tyre in practice was the turning point in his Friday at the Italian MotoGP.

Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 MotoGP Italian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose
Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 MotoGP Italian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose
© Gold & Goose

Second on the timesheets represents a decent Friday for Francesco Bagnaia at the Italian Grand Prix, but the day was more complicated than that for the Italian.

Bagnaia arrived at Mugello for this weekend’s Italian MotoGP with a streak of three successive grand prix victories at the Tuscan circuit, but he faced “weird movements” from his Ducati Desmosedici GP25 on Friday.

“It was an up-and-down day,” Francesco Bagnaia told MotoGP.com after Practice at Mugello.

“This morning I was a bit upset because the bike was making weird things, weird movements, so I was not understanding it.

“Then, this afternoon, I started well but also there we needed to work because the rear grip was very low but in a strange way so I wasn’t understanding what was happening.

“Then, we just changed the rear tyre, we put a new soft [compound tyre], and everything changed and everything was fantastic.

“So, my feeling of Mugello was back there. It was a good relief. I’m very happy about it. It’s, in terms of feeling, a very good Friday.”

It was the complications of the morning session that prevented Bagnaia from trying the updated fairing that Ducati re-introduced at the post-race Aragon test and also brought to Mugello on Friday.

“It was more important to understand what was happening,” the Ducati Lenovo Team rider said as justification for not trying the new fairing on Friday.

“The movement of the bike was strange and it was more important to understand it.”

Although the day wasn’t consistently good, the positive end to it saw Bagnaia in a positive mood at the close of Friday.

“During the time attack, with the soft rear, everything was fine again, was similar to Aragon Sunday,” he said.

“So, I don’t want to say that I’m back with my feeling, but today I was able to push quite hard in the time attack and then, in the second attempt, I just finished the fuel when I was pushing hard and everything was super-smooth. So, happy to feel like this.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
2h ago
Jack Miller “took a hit to the butt!” "Speed was there" for Miguel Oliveira
Jack Miller, 2025 Italian MotoGP
MotoGP News
2h ago
Fabio Quartararo Italian MotoGP update issued after post-practice hospital visit
Fabio Quartararo, 2025 MotoGP Italian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose
MotoGP News
3h ago
Marc Marquez “close” to Italian MotoGP rivals: “It’s not Aragon anymore!”
Marc Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Italian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose
MotoGP News
3h ago
“Everything was fantastic” for Pecco Bagnaia after one change at the Italian MotoGP
Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 MotoGP Italian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose
MotoGP News
3h ago
Marco Bezzecchi: Time attack step but Ducati “hide in the mornings!”
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 Italian MotoGP

More News

MotoGP News
4h ago
Honda absent from Italian MotoGP Friday top 10: “This track doesn’t let us highlight our strengths”
Joan Mir, 2025 MotoGP Italian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose
MotoGP Feature
4h ago
Pace analysis suggests Ducati still top despite tight Mugello MotoGP practice
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Italian MotoGP
BSB Results
4h ago
2025 British Superbikes: Snetterton - Practice Results
Bradley Ray, BSB, 2025
MotoGP News
5h ago
Maverick Vinales sees Mugello MotoGP speed as genuine KTM “steps forward”
Maverick Vinales, Tech3 KTM, 2025 Italian MotoGP
MotoGP News
5h ago
Yamaha not yet planning to race V4 MotoGP engine with factory riders in 2025
Alex Rins, 2025 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose