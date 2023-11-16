FIRST LOOK: Lavish F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix opening ceremony in pictures

F1 celebrated the first race in Las Vegas since 1982 with a special opening ceremony on Wednesday, featuring a star-studded line-up of musical artists and the 20 drivers themselves.

The likes of Kylie Minogue, Thirty Seconds to Mars, will.i.am, Tiesto and John Legend were among some of the big-name performers, while the Cirque du Soleil also made an appearance.

The drivers were presented to the crowd on the main straight during an impressive light show that had shades of scenes from The Hunger Games.

Here's a look at some of the best photos from the event…