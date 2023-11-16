The colours yellow, red and blue will be banned from being used while free practice, qualifying and the race are taking place to avoid distracting the drivers, according to Motorsport.com.

F1 has rented the Sphere and the land around it for use during the Las Vegas GP weekend, forcing Irish rock band U2 to pause its residency at the newly-opened venue.

The Sphere finally opened its doors to the public in early October at a cost of $2.3billion. It is the world’s largest LED screen and features high definition video screens on both the inside and outside.

F1 will utilise the event facility to display branding from a number of partners, as well as driver cards featuring all 20 drivers and their cars, and helmets.

Specific moments will be highlighted during the weekend, including pole position after qualifying, and a special activation for the podium on Saturday night.

“This is one of the world’s premier sporting events, and we are ready to showcase Sphere to our global audience via F1 – both in person in Las Vegas and watching around the world – demonstrating the unparalleled technological and creative capabilities of the Exosphere,” said Joel Fisher, executive vice president marquee events and operations for MSG Entertainment.

Emily Prazer, Chief Commercial Officer for Las Vegas Grand Prix, added: “Sphere's Exosphere doesn't just complement the Las Vegas Strip Circuit, it elevates it to new heights, turning every lap into a mesmerising experience for fans in attendance and watching on TV globally.

“Picture real-time pole positions, thrilling podium celebrations, and a dynamic showcase of all 20 drivers and their iconic cars displayed larger-than-life. We are excited to have Sphere at the heart of race weekend.”