Filming of the Apple Studios production, which is being co-produced by Hamilton, has been impacted by a five-month Writers Guild of America strike.

Pitt and co-star Damson Idris were seen filming a scene on the F1 grid during the British Grand Prix in July, while footage of F2-spec cars being driven around the Silverstone track by stunt drivers was also captured.

More on-track filming took place at the Hungarian and Italian Grands Prix but Pitt and Idris were not in attendence.

Further scenes were originally due to be filmed at this weekend’s Las Vegas Grand Prix but Hamilton confirmed that will no longer go ahead.

"Brad and Damson [are] back in training getting ready to get back in the car,” he said.

“We were supposed to be filming this weekend. If there wasn’t a strike we would have been filming one of the really cool scenes here this weekend.”

Crash.net understands the movie is still on schedule for its original 2025 release timeframe and will ensure continuity with the 2023 F1 season in footage captured during 2024.

Shooting in 2024 has been planned for some time with the production adapting its schedule before and during the SAG strike.

Both Pitt and Idris are set to drive actual cars on track for racing sequences in 2024.

“We will continue on filming in next year so you’ll see them around more,” the seven-time world champion added.

“We’ve already got great footage with the demo drivers who have done a great job, as the drivers got to see in Austin.

"We’ll keep pushing along, it’s still going to be great, might cost a little bit more but I am really confident in what Jerry [Bruckheimer] is going to produce.”

Following next weekend’s season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Hamilton said he plans to dedicate some of his free time over the winter to the project.

“It won’t take a huge amount of my time,” he added. “In December I’ll be probably spending a day or so with Joe and Jerry just going over the script.

“And obviously now we can continue on with the writers.”