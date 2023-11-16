Wolff was absent from the Japan and Qatar Grands Prix as he recovered from knee surgery.

This left ex-F1 driver Jerome d’Ambrosio in charge alongside the team’s head of communications, Bradley Lord.

While Wolff has no plans to relinquish his role as team boss or Mercedes - or reduce his involvement at race weekends - he is looking to the future.

“The clear aim is to build a structure for the future and that is my sheer responsibility for the team,” Wolff said in an interview with AP.

“A stone could fall on my head and how does it look afterwards? That is why I would like to see myself in a few years maybe not going to 24 races, and just to 15.

“But that is many years away. I see myself in this role for a long time. I cannot imagine doing something else.”

Wolff also revealed that he considered quitting the sport in 2020 after being tired “mentally and physically”.

“I really struggled in 2020 to make a decision on whether I wanted to stay active in the sport or to be a shareholder and go back to my finance world. I was tired, mentally and physically, but then I came to the realisation that I wanted to continue.

“I feel I am contributing to the team in the crossover world of finance and motor racing, and I have a passion for both, and that is why I continue to do it.”