F1 confirm plan to resume FP2 at Las Vegas Grand Prix after manhole drama

The session was announced to begin at 10am UK time but has been delayed again "due to work that remains ongoing by local circuit engineers".

Fan areas have been completely closed due to "logistical considerations" meaning FP2 will go ahead without anyone in the grandstands.

Before the latest delay, an F1 statement read: "Practice 2 is expected to commence at 2am local time in Las Vegas.

"This is subject to local circuit engineering team completing the necessary works on the track. The session will be extended to 90 minutes."

The lengthy delays were due to a number of loose water valve covers around the circuit.



The first practice session was cancelled after just eight minutes of running following a red flag period.



Carlos Sainz ran over one of them on the long straight, damaging his Ferrari car after violent contact.



Just before that, Alpine’s Esteban Ocon had done the same, thus requiring a chassis change.



The delay has given circuit organisers the chance to ensure the track is safe, assessing the 30 water valve covers around the venue.