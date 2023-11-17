F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix 2023 - Friday Practice Results
F1 Las Vegas GP 2023: How a disrupted Friday practice played out
Scroll down for details of a remarkable day in F1 history.
The first-ever Vegas Practice session was cut short after just a few minutes by a loose drain cover. A much-delayed Free Practice 2 session ended at 4am local time, without any fans.
Charles Leclerc goes fastest in Practice.
We finish at 4am local time, and utterly bizarre day in F1 history.
Leclerc and Sainz, the Ferrari duo, still at the top of the timesheet.
1) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1:35.265
2) Carlos Sainz, Ferrari, +0.517
3) Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin, +0.528
4) Sergio Perez, Red Bull, +0.820
5) Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo, +0.864
6) Max Verstappen, Red Bull, +0.918
7) Nico Hulkenberg, Haas, +1.224
8) Lance Stroll, Aston Martin, +1.231
9) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, +1.398
10) Alex Albon, Williams, +1.423
Sky pitlane reporter thinks Red Bull are focused on Ferrari and McLaren, and NOT Mercedes or Aston Martin.
Aston Martin driver nips into second.
Leclerc
Sainz
Perez
Bottas
Verstappen beats Alonso's time, then Leclerc goes fastest!
Fernando Alonso goes 1:36.657, the best time so far!
40 mins left.
Lewis Hamilton up to third, 0.003s behind leader Leclerc. Described as a "storming lap!"
Leclerc beats his teammate Sainz's time...
1) Carlos Sainz, Ferrari, 1:36.984
2) Sergio Perez, Red Bull, +0.823
3) Max Verstappen, Red Bull, +1.225
4) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, +1.341
5) Alex Albon, Williams, +1.524
6) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, +1.892
7) Lando Norris, McLaren, +2.293
8) Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo, +2.398
9) Kevin Magnussen, Haas, +2.458
10) Logan Sargeant, Williams, +2.598
"Max is racing," Leclerc says on his radio.
Verstappen reclaims top spot from Leclerc.
Zak Brown confirms there are no major problems despite both McLarens coming into the pits.
Perez and Magnussen guilty of running wide at Turn 12. Something to keep an eye on.
Ferrari driver goes 1:38.917. Carlos Sainz had previously beaten Verstappen's earlier time.
Ferrari one-two at the moment.
1:41.905 from the F1 champ, that's an early benchmark.
Norris into the pits already.
The McLarens and Verstappen are the first to venture out.
After more than two hours of delays we have a green light at the end of the pitlane and are go for FP2.
2am local (10am UK) start time for Free Practice 2 has been delayed "due to work that remains ongoing by local circuit engineers".
New start time is 10.30am UK.
Vegas organisers confirm that fan areas have been closed, 30 minutes before practice is set to resume. This is due to "logistical considerations".
The plan is to resume at 2am local time, 10am UK time.
That's in 21 minutes.
Let's hope we see some action...