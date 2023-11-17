Crash Home
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari SF-23 stopped in the first practice session after hitting a manhole cover. Formula 1 World

F1 Las Vegas GP 2023: How a disrupted Friday practice played out

Last Updated: 48 Minutes Ago

Scroll down for details of a remarkable day in F1 history.

The first-ever Vegas Practice session was cut short after just a few minutes by a loose drain cover. A much-delayed Free Practice 2 session ended at 4am local time, without any fans.

12:04
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB19. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 22, Las Vegas Grand Prix, Las Vegas, Nevada,
12:02
Chequered flag

Charles Leclerc goes fastest in Practice.

We finish at 4am local time, and utterly bizarre day in F1 history.

11:56
Five mins to go

Leclerc and Sainz, the Ferrari duo, still at the top of the timesheet.

11:47
Twenty minutes to go

1) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1:35.265

2) Carlos Sainz, Ferrari, +0.517

3) Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin, +0.528

4) Sergio Perez, Red Bull, +0.820

5) Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo, +0.864

6) Max Verstappen, Red Bull, +0.918

7) Nico Hulkenberg, Haas, +1.224

8) Lance Stroll, Aston Martin, +1.231

9) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, +1.398

10) Alex Albon, Williams, +1.423

11:39
Ted Kravitz has noticed something

Sky pitlane reporter thinks Red Bull are focused on Ferrari and McLaren, and NOT Mercedes or Aston Martin.

11:34
Alonso back in the mix

Aston Martin driver nips into second.

11:34
New top four, 28 mins to go

Leclerc

Sainz

Perez

Bottas

11:29

Verstappen beats Alonso's time, then Leclerc goes fastest!

11:24
Alonso fastest!

Fernando Alonso goes  1:36.657, the best time so far!

40 mins left.

11:18
"Storming" Hamilton!

Lewis Hamilton up to third, 0.003s behind leader Leclerc. Described as a "storming lap!"

11:10
Ferraris in front

Leclerc beats his teammate Sainz's time...

11:09
After 30 minutes

1) Carlos Sainz, Ferrari, 1:36.984

2) Sergio Perez, Red Bull, +0.823

3) Max Verstappen, Red Bull, +1.225

4) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, +1.341

5) Alex Albon, Williams, +1.524 

6) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, +1.892

7) Lando Norris, McLaren, +2.293

8) Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo, +2.398

9) Kevin Magnussen, Haas, +2.458

10) Logan Sargeant, Williams, +2.598

11:01
Side by side!

"Max is racing," Leclerc says on his radio.

10:49

Verstappen reclaims top spot from Leclerc.

10:49
No McLaren issues

Zak Brown confirms there are no major problems despite both McLarens coming into the pits.

10:42
A few worries...

Perez and Magnussen guilty of running wide at Turn 12. Something to keep an eye on.

10:42
Leclerc goes fastest

Ferrari driver goes 1:38.917. Carlos Sainz had previously beaten Verstappen's earlier time.

Ferrari one-two at the moment.

10:37
Verstappen's time

1:41.905 from the F1 champ, that's an early benchmark.

10:36

Norris into the pits already.

10:34
First cars emerge

The McLarens and Verstappen are the first to venture out.

10:30
FP2 finally underway!

After more than two hours of delays we have a green light at the end of the pitlane and are go for FP2.

10:04
Will tyres and temperatures dominate Vegas GP?

Grand Prix Foundations: Tyres at the Las Vegas GP

09:46
Delayed start again

2am local (10am UK) start time for Free Practice 2 has been delayed "due to work that remains ongoing by local circuit engineers".

New start time is 10.30am UK.

09:42
Fan areas closed

Vegas organisers confirm that fan areas have been closed, 30 minutes before practice is set to resume. This is due to "logistical considerations".

09:39

The plan is to resume at 2am local time, 10am UK time.

That's in 21 minutes.

Let's hope we see some action...

