Mercedes endured another disappointing grand prix in Las Vegas as Lewis Hamilton finished seventh, ahead of teammate George Russell, whose late surge to P4 on the road was undone by a five-second penalty for causing a collision with Max Verstappen.

It is a result that leaves Mercedes just four points ahead of Ferrari in the battle to claim runner-up spot in the constructors’ championship behind runaway champions Red Bull heading into the final round in Abu Dhabi.

Speaking during Sky’s post-race coverage, Patrick observed how Wolff appeared to be deflated by Mercedes’ recent performances.

“They’ve got so much better throughout the year, but nothing to show for it,” Patrick told Sky.

“You can sense, Toto looked defeated, frustrated, tired maybe. Christian [Horner, Red Bull team principal] was talking about the timing of this event.

“It’s been a long year, everybody is wearing down. So I’m sure it’s feeling extra heavy to them now, especially when they have bad days. Especially when they get glimmers of hope.”

Wolff branded Mercedes’ previous dire showing at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix as their “worst weekend in 13 years”.

Karun Chandhok noted some positives, however, and reckoned Hamilton had the pace to challenge for the podium had he not picked up a puncture in a clash with McLaren’s Oscar Piastri.

“I thought both he and Lewis were unfortunate,” Chandhok explained. “Both had amazing pace. When I watch back their races, Lewis lost 15s on his in-lap with that puncture and was at the back of the queue.

“Oscar, as well, was so fast towards the end on a hard tyre which was much older than other people’s. He was quicker than Ocon and Stroll.

“So, I think without that incident and the time loss with the puncture, both he and Lewis wouldn’t have been far off Perez and Leclerc. And might have even been in that fight.”

Meanwhile, Jenson Button has tipped Ferrari to have the upper-hand over Mercedes at this weekend’s season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

“[Abu Dhabi] is another circuit with long straights and 90 degree corners,” the 2009 world champion said. “It’s going to be similar, the Ferrari will be competitive there."