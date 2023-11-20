The F1 driver aiming to raise €100k for charity with nude calendar

Since leaving Mercedes at the end of 2021, Bottas has developed a reputation for baring all on social media.

Bottas hasn’t been afraid to show off his rear-end with a number of revealing Instagram posts.

Ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, the Finn launched ‘BOTTASS 2024’ - a calendar with each month’s image picturing Bottas nude.

Speaking in Vegas, Bottas revealed that he’s already raised €50,000, with a significant portion of the proceeds going to Prostate Cancer Research.

“Charity. Last year, when I launched that one photo, in Aspen, it was quite popular, and we actually raised quite a bit of funds,” Bottas told Speedcafe.

“Because I do quite a bit of stuff with Ripke, we started to joke about an idea, imagining if there was a full calendar, so we decided ‘Let’s do it’, and for charity.

“Since the launch, a couple of days ago, we have raised about 50,000 euros, and counting.

“The aim is to get 100k, and it’s mainly for prostate cancer research, which I think is a good cause.”

Bottas is also taking part in ‘Movember’ - an annual event where men grow their moustaches to raise awareness about prostate cancer.

“Movember is focusing on that quite a lot, and I know some people, close people, who have had some issues with that kind of thing,” he added.

“I think with men as well, like Movember, focusing on men’s health, many people are quite afraid of speaking about those kinds of things.

“So I went all out, showing myself, trying to set an example. It’s a human body, you don’t need to be shy.”