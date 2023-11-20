Masi oversaw the controversial 2021 Abu Dhabi title decider between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

The Australian’s incorrect application of the Safety Car rules led to Verstappen passing Hamilton when the race restarted on the final lap. Verstappen subsequently claimed his maiden championship, while Hamilton was denied a record eighth world title.

An FIA inquiry found “human error” was responsible and Masi was removed from his position and replaced by current race director Niels Wittich for the 2022 season.

Wolff made a cutting reference to the controversy following the Las Vegas Grand Prix as he assessed Mercedes’ battle with Ferrari over second place in the constructors’ championship.

“I think we’re going there pretty much equal on points and we have a proper race director, so that should be fine,” the Mercedes team principal said.

“Then let’s race. It’s all down to the last weekend. They are very quick and done a good job. I think we could have been on par [in Las Vegas]. But the result shows something different.

"To be honest, it’s good to have P2 as a positive to finish the season, but P2, P3 for me there is little… it doesn’t make me particularly cheerful anyway.”

Last week, Wolff revealed his motivation is fuelled from “personal anger” to deliver Hamilton a record-breaking eighth world title.

“I have a personal anger, and drive to make him win the eighth title because he should have had it,” Wolff told PA Sport.

It is the latest in a series of digs the Austrian has aimed at Masi.

At the start of this year, Wolff said in an interview with The Times: “That is a moment when you fall out of love with the sport. The principle of fairness was breached.

“The FIA took the guy out of the job because it was a human error. But it’s done and dusted now. I still think about it a lot, but not with anger; it is just incomprehensible how it came about.”