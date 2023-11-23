Alpine confirmed Ocon will not be at the Yas Marina Circuit on Thursday while he recovers.

A team spokesperson said after feeling unwell this week, Ocon had been “advised to rest by doctors”.

“Although his condition has improved as of this mornings he will miss this afternoon’s media duties at the circuit.”

Alpine say they expect him to be back in the F1 paddock “as soon as possible”.

It is not uncommon for F1 drivers to skip Thursday’s media duties if they are feeling under the weather.

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz was not at the circuit on Thursday in Mexico City, while Red Bull’s Sergio Perez skipped media day in Austria earlier this year.

Ocon sits 12th in the drivers’ championship heading into the final round of 2023, four points behind Alpine teammate Pierre Gasly.