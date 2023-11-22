Hamilton finally ended a long-running saga over his future by signing a new Mercedes contract in August.

But, according to the Red Bull team principal, Hamilton assessed his options at rival teams first.

Horner told the Daily Mail: “We have had several conversations over the years about Lewis joining.

“They have reached out a few times. Most recently, earlier in the year, there was an inquiry about whether there would be any interest.

“'But I can't see Max and Lewis working out together. The dynamic wouldn't be right. We are 100 per cent happy with what we have.”

Horner also insisted that Hamilton held talks with the Ferrari chairman.

“He met John Elkann, too. I think there were serious talks,” Horner said.

“'It was around Monaco (in May). There were definitely conversations, perhaps with Vasseur, too. But certainly with Elkann.”

Seven-time F1 champion Hamilton had always denied links to Ferrari and insisted delays to signing his new Mercedes deal were purely to smooth out the finer details.

The F1 season concludes in Abu Dhabi this weekend before Hamilton returns next year in Mercedes’ F1 2024 car, the W15, hoping to challenge Red Bull again.