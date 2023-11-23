Aston Martin reduced McLaren’s advantage in the race for fourth in the constructors’ standings to just 11 points following the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The battle for fourth looked to be comfortably in Aston Martin’s hands up until the summer break.

However, a resurgence from McLaren, with Norris often being Max Verstappen’s nearest challenge, has allowed the Woking outfit to move ahead.

Aston Martin appear to have recovered some of their early season form, but with one race left, it might be too late.

Looking ahead to this weekend, Norris told Sky: “It’s always been a track that I’ve liked and enjoyed. I still prefer the old track to the new one. I

“I normally perform well here. The car has always been decent here. Obviously we have taken some steps forwards so I think we can have a good one. I would love to.

“Yes I can believe it. Because I crashed. I wouldn’t say they came right back, because we were 150 points behind. It’s about time they had a better race, and we had an unlucky one.”

Norris is also involved in a tight battle for fourth in the drivers’ championship.

He sits five points behind Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso in sixth.

“It’s a bonus,” he added. “If I can finish ahead, that’s great. It’s not something I think of every weekend or will end the season thinking ‘I wish I could have done this or that’ for the championship.

“But it helps the ego, I guess.”