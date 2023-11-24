Second practice at the Yas Marina Circuit was halted on two occasions after crashes for Carlos Sainz and Nico Hulkenberg.

It meant that a number of drivers only had the opportunity to do four or five hot laps during the entire day as half of the field sat out of FP1 as teams were forced to run rookie drivers.

Hamilton has already sewn up third in the drivers’ championship, but second in the constructors’ is still up for grabs, with just four points between Mercedes and Ferrari.

Reflecting on Friday in Abu Dhabi, Hamilton said: “It was not the greatest of days. I only really got like four timed laps really so that’s not a lot in a day in terms of your knowledge and the track.

“The car doesn’t feel bad. We’re not in a terrible place. I hope I get some more running tomorrow.”

Hamilton predicts progressing into Q3 in qualifying could be a challenge, but he’s refusing to blame missing FP1 as an “excuse”.

“At the moment, no,” he added. “Just going to try and see if there’s a way to get into Q3. We’ve had difficult qualifying sessions and getting out of Q1, into Q2, is always a tough battle.

“Even just getting into Q3 is a challenge. The work tomorrow morning just has to be making sure we can get try and get into Q2 but it’s going to be close. I think George is looking good. He might be in a better place but he didn't miss P1. I am not going to make any excuses. I am just going to get on it tomorrow.”