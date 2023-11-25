Rule tweak sees pitlane overtaking banned after Verstappen’s antics

The world champion was seen cheekily barging past other drivers including the Mercedes pair of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton through Yas Marina’s narrow pitlane exit as FP2 running resumed on Friday.

Verstappen hit out at his rivals for driving too slowly and blocking him, causing a situation he described as being a “bit silly”.

"I mean, they have to move," the Dutchman said. "They are all driving slow, and I want to go out because we are limited on time, and they just keep on driving in the middle.

"Then, when I tried to pass, they tried to squeeze me in the wall. So yeah....a bit silly."

On Saturday morning ahead of qualifying, an updated version of the race director’s notes was published in a bid to combat the problem.

The clarification, issued by Niels Wittich, read: “As per article 33.4 of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations, drivers are not allowed to drive unnecessarily slowly, that includes stopping a car in the fast lane of the pit lane. Additionally, overtaking is prohibited in the pit exit road unless a car slows with an obvious problem.”