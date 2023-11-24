Russell enjoyed a strong Friday at the Yas Marina Circuit, topping the first practice session.

He was then sixth-fastest in FP2, just 0.3s off Charles Leclerc’s top time.

Speaking after FP2, Russell was asked whether Mercedes are trialling some development parts ahead of 2024, when they plan to introduce a new concept.

After making a joke that they were “big secrets”, Russell clarified nothing new was being tested.

“Big secrets, big secrets,” he joked in Abu Dhabi.” We’re just trying a few bits and bobs on the car that we’ve tried over a number of races.

“Just was having a slightly different effect in Abu Dhabi that we had in previous races. Just feeding that back to the team but all good.”

Unlike teammate Lewis Hamilton, Russell was feeling “pretty positive” about Mercedes’ pace.

“It was a pretty positive Friday I must say,” he added. “Obviously in FP1, a lot of young drivers in the car so difficult to gauge where the pace of the car was at. FP2, very interrupted. I felt good out there. The long run pace seems good which is going to be most important.

“I think it’s going to be close out there with the likes of Lando and maybe Charles. We always know Red Bull have got a little bit more in their pocket. I am excited going into tomorrow.”