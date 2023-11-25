Hamilton only managed 11th in qualifying at the Yas Marina Circuit meaning he failed to make the pole position shootout for the second week running.

The seven-time world champion has been struggling for pace all weekend, trailing teammate George Russell by a few tenths in each of the practice sessions.

Speaking after qualifying, Hamilton conceded he was struggling with the “balance” of his W14.

"Not great. Just struggling with balance,” he said. “I don't have any answers. Honestly, at this point it is what it is.

“We set our cars up the same but they don't read the same.

"There's something not right on our side. I'm sure we will dive into it but all weekend we have struggled with the car.

"Two 11ths...it takes some good going for me not to get into Q3, so I will try and move my way up tomorrow."