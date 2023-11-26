Norris and Perez battled for fourth place in the closing stages of Sunday’s season finale at the Yas Marina circuit but made contact when the Red Bull driver dived down the inside of Norris at Turn 6.

McLaren’s Norris was forced to take to the run-off area but stayed ahead, before Perez made a clean move stick shortly afterwards.

Perez finished second on the road but was hit with a five-second time penalty for causing the collision, which ultimately dropped him to fourth.

“I tried to let the guy go, and he crashed into me,” Norris said. “I don’t know what he was doing. A bit careless, to be honest.”

A fast start saw Norris jump George Russell’s Mercedes and McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri to move into third in the early stages, before the Briton slipped back to fifth by the chequered flag.

“I expected more, in terms of pace,” he said. “But we didn’t have it which was a shame.

“I wanted a little more pace to attack the guys ahead. They weren’t much quicker - a tenth or two tenths per lap. That was enough to stay ahead. Tough.

“I’m happy because I don’t think we could have done more. We lost out a bit on the pit stop. Could I have been ahead of George? Yes possibly. But I don’t think that would have changed too much.

“We did what we needed to do as a team.”

Norris added: “I am super happy with what the team have done this year. We have taken massive steps forward.

“We know what we want to improve. A couple more steps on what we’ve done, then other things which will help driveability and ease of driving.

“We have a difficult car which is why I’ve made mistakes. It’s quick enough, just, on one lap. When we need consistency we struggle too much.”