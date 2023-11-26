The seven-time world champion finished the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ninth, over 44 seconds behind Max Verstappen, who cruised to a record-extending 19th victory from 22 races.

Verstappen won the race by a margin of almost 18 seconds, underlining the sheer dominance of Red Bull’s RB19, which has won all but one of the grands prix to have taken place this year.

A third-place finish for Hamilton’s teammate George Russell helped Mercedes pip Ferrari to second place in the constructors’ championship.

But a despondent Hamilton was struggling to see the positives after Sunday’s race when he was asked if he takes any satisfaction from the result, responding: “Not particularly.”

He was then asked what he can take away from the season as a whole, to which the 38-year-old Briton replied: “Not too much. It's not been a great year in general. There’s not a lot to take from the year in general.

“The fact I survived it, probably that's about it.”

Hamilton, who finished third in the drivers’ championship behind the Red Bull duo, was then pressed on whether he believes Mercedes can challenge Red Bull for the title in 2024.

After a notably long pause, he said: "At this moment, I don't really know. For Red Bull to win by 17 seconds and they haven't even developed their car since August is definitely a concern.

"We have learned a lot about the car and it's just down to the team now. They know what they need to do. Whether or not we will get there, we will see.”