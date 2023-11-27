The triple world champion’s performance coach Bradley Scanes is leaving Red Bull at the end of Verstappen’s record-breaking campaign that was the most dominant season in F1 history, De Telegraaf report.

Scanes had worked alongside Verstappen since the start of 2020 and played a crucial role in the Dutchman’s success over the past four seasons.

But with F1’s longest-ever season - featuring 24 races - to come in 2024, Scanes informed Red Bull that he would like to spend more time at home with his family.

According to respected F1 journalist Chris Medland, Carlos Sainz’s performance coach Rupert Manwaring has been poached by Red Bull to fill the vacancy alongside Verstappen, leaving Sainz needing a replacement.

Yuki Tsunoda also requires a new performance coach, with Michael Italiano - who previously worked with his AlphaTauri teammate Daniel Ricciardo - leaving F1 altogether.