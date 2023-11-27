Leclerc gave up second place to Red Bull driver Perez, who was carrying a five-second time penalty, to try and help him pull clear of George Russell’s Mercedes in the closing stages of Sunday’s season finale.

Had Perez finished five seconds or more up the road from Russell, he would have been demoted to third behind Leclerc, but crucially would have stayed ahead of the Briton.

That result would have lifted Ferrari above Mercedes and up to second place in the constructors’ championship, but Perez fell short by 1.1 seconds and ultimately dropped behind Russell to fourth.

With Russell claiming the final spot on the podium, Mercedes secured P2 by just three points.

"It was all in the last few minutes because Checo had five-second penalty," Leclerc explained.

"We had to help him in a way for him to finish in front of George with the five seconds. I tried to give him the DRS and a slipstream, but that unfortunately wasn't enough.

"It is just a shame that we finished third in the constructors' [championship]. That's all that mattered to me in this end of season, and we didn't achieve that.”

Russell thanks Leclerc for keeping their battle “clean”, while Mercedes boss Toto Wolff praised the Monegasque’s “sportsmanlike behaviour”.

"It was tight with Checo at the end, I thought Charles was going to back me up but respect to him for keeping it clean," Russell said.

"[Second] means a huge amount. There are so many people back at a factory, Brackley, Brixworth who have worked so hard to achieve this.

"It's been a really challenging season. I've let the side down a couple of times this year, so pleased to bring it across the line today."