Verstappen won 19 of the 22 races in F1 2023, breaking a plethora of records along the way.

On the other hand, Mercedes were winless for the first time since 2011 as Lewis Hamilton’s own win drought extended further, with his last triumph coming at the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Speaking to the BBC, Hamilton feels that Verstappen just had to “control” his pace at the front given the RB19’s dominance over the rest of the field.

“You can go through the lap times and some of the data from Max; he is just chilling at the front more often than not,” Hamilton said.

“I don't think he has broken a sweat during the year.

“Even when we were chasing him in Austin, I don't think he was sweating. I think he was just able to control it. And when you are in that position where you have performance and can back off, the car goes further.

“The tyres go longer and you are in a sweet spot and it is amazing to be in that place.

“Ultimately, they have done an amazing job and worked and deserve it.”