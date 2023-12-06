The F1 rumour mill was sent into overdrive at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after Red Bull team principal Christian Horner claimed that Hamilton reached out over a potential switch from Mercedes.

Horner’s comments were included in a story published on the eve of the Abu Dhabi finale that sparked a ‘he said, she said’ saga between Red Bull and the seven-time world champion.

After Hamilton disputed Horner’s claims, the Red Bull chief admitted the contact originally came from Hamilton’s father, Anthony.

"We're very happy with the drivers that we've got, but of course Lewis hasn't won a race for almost two years. You can understand questions being asked, it's entirely logical and normal for those type of things to happen,” Horner told Sky in Abu Dhabi.

"And as I say, I've always had a great relationship with Anthony, he's a very nice guy, but there is no seat available so it's really a non-story."

Hamilton signed a new two-year contract with Mercedes in August which ties him down to the German manufacturer until the end of 2025.

Marko waded in on the topic when asked about it by Motorsport.com, explaining that financial constraints and underlying tension would stop a Verstappen-Hamilton pairing from ever happening at Red Bull.

“Christian informed me and showed me the text message he received, but I told him: ‘Hamilton and Max, that doesn't work’,” Marko said.

“There was too much action and how should I say, in 2021, tension. And on the other hand, we cannot afford to have the two most expensive drivers in one team.

“It's just never going to happen. So I told Christian: ‘No way.’”

In the interview with the Daily Mail, Horner also expressed doubts about whether a Verstappen-Hamilton dynamic could work.

"I can't see Max and Lewis working out together,” Horner said. “The dynamic wouldn't be right. We are 100 per cent happy with what we have.”