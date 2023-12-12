Stella, who was appointed McLaren team boss at the start of 2023 replacing Andrea Seidl, guided the team to an impressive fourth-place in the constructors’ championship.

McLaren were regularly Red Bull’s nearest challenger in the second half of F1 2023 - which bodes well for their chances next year.

In an interview with DAZN, Stella was asked to name his top three drivers on the grid.

Stella named reigning world champion Max Verstappen, his current driver Lando Norris, and Fernando Alonso - who he worked with at Ferrari between 2010 and 2014.

"Oscar [Piastri] is talented and let me say intelligent. His brain capabilities are very high. He has very interesting characteristics. I would say that he is very calm,” he said.

“Lando is already one of the best drivers on the grid. He is very fast, very good in the race, with tire management... When I think about Lando, I think that if the team and I gave him a good car, he would be able to fight for the championship.

"When we talk about being the most complete, I definitely think of Fernando Alonso. He basically has no weaknesses. I think this makes him unique. He is not the best in many things, but he is very strong in all of them. I think that in Oscar I see his powerful mind. He is definitely like Fernando. He can do mathematical calculations while driving.

"On the other hand, Lando, I think his development as a driver will make him so complete. He reminds me a little of Fernando. My top 3 drivers with the same cars would be Max Verstappen, Lando Norris and Fernando Alonso.”