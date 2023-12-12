Verstappen dominated F1 2023, winning 19 of the 22 races, ultimately winning the title by an astonishing 290 points.

Red Bull nearly went through the entire season invincible, only failing to win the Singapore Grand Prix.

While other teams showed great progress in 2023 - particularly Aston Martin at the start, and McLaren later on - Red Bull remained relatively unchallenged.

Speaking on the Sky Sports F1 review show, Brundle - who scored nine podiums during his F1 career - expressed his main hope for 2024.

“That Mercedes, Ferrari, McLaren, Aston Martin, all the rest, all the other nine teams get their act together and put some pressure on Max Verstappen,” he said.

“They’ll be closer. I think we saw it through the season. When the regulations are static, it always happens. So let’s hope so.

“But, you know, the next big regulation change is in 2026 so it’s not out of the question that Red Bull could dominate this phase, including ’24 and ’25.

“But it’s up to the other teams to stop them.”

Naomi Schiff - who was appearing on the show alongside Brundle - added: “We don’t want to see one driver winning 19 of 22 races.

“We want to see more different race winners, more teams in the mix for that top step of the podium, and just get more action on that top step.”