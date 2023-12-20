Hamilton’s first F1 winning race suit makes huge profit for owner at auction

RM Sotheby’s was responsible for the auction, with the owner reportedly enjoying a handsome profit.

The owner purchased the seven-time world champion's overalls in September for $83,000 and therefore made an incredible $158,000 profit in three months, according to Joe Pompliano.

Hamilton wore the suit at the 2007 Canadian Grand Prix where he notched up his first of 103 grand prix victories.

The then McLaren driver also wore the suit for his second F1 race win at the 2007 United States Grand Prix.

“The 2007 Canadian Grand Prix remains a pivotal moment in Lewis Hamilton's career, etching his name in Formula 1 history and setting the stage for a legacy that continues to evolve, leaving an indelible mark on the sport and inspiring generations of racing enthusiasts worldwide,” Sotheby’s catalogue note said.

“Sports Investors Authentication photo matched this race suit being worn by Lewis Hamilton during his first two Grand Prix victories: the 2007 Canadian Grand Prix on June 10, 2007 and the 2007 United States Grand Prix on June 17, 2007.

“Additionally, the suit is matched to a practice run at the 2007 Canadian Grand Prix on June 9, 2007 and to the controversial 2007 Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying on August 4, 2007. (Hamilton would go on to win the 2007 Hungarian Grand Prix the following day.) The suit also comes with a F1 Authentics certificate of authenticity stating the suit was race worn in 2007.”