Herbert warns Norris against Red Bull switch: “Is it worth the risk?”

Norris has been constantly linked with a switch to Red Bull as they look to find a suitable replacement for Sergio Perez.

The British driver’s contract runs out at the end of 2025, while Red Bull might need to replace Perez at the end of this year as his current deal runs out.

McLaren’s resurgence in the middle of F1 2023 is likely going to mean that Norris wants to stay at Woking, particularly if their up-turn in form isn’t short lived.

Herbert - who won three F1 races during his own career - has warned Norris from making the move to Red Bull to partner Max Verstappen.

“I think if we do it just from a driver’s perspective, you’re always going to try and work out what’s going to benefit you,” Herbert told Express Sport.

“Now is the risk of him going to Red Bull worth it in the situation that he finds himself?

“McLaren [are] doing really, really well… McLaren love having him in the team. He delivers when the car is working properly… Is it worth the risk? Personally no, I don’t think it is worth the risk.

“He’s still young, he’s still going to get better, he’s still going to improve and at the moment, McLaren are on a very good trajectory to, you know, get themselves maybe in a stronger position for next year.

“We’re going to have to wait and see obviously, but I don’t see why he’d want to make his life that little bit more difficult when he actually is in a very good position that he’s got at the moment.”