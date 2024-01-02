Hamilton outlines “dream” for 2024 when explaining his F1 motivations

Hamilton has failed to win in F1 since the end of 2021, going through the last two years winless.

On the other hand, arch rival Max Verstappen has stormed to nearly 40 victories, securing two more drivers’ championships along the way.

Despite his lack of success in 2022 and 2023, Hamilton remains motivated to stand on the top step of the podium again.

Mercedes are pursuing a completely new F1 car concept for this year as they look to hunt down Red Bull, who won all but one race last year.

Hamilton was asked what is keeping him motivated ahead of the new season, he replied: “It's the dream of standing on the top step, seeing your team. One of the most amazing things is being able to look back and having the flag of the nation rising behind you, and seeing the team.

“I remember the first win I had with this team. I have a particular picture of 2015 in Australia with the [team] down there in tears – it was just amazing to be a part of that. The power of that is a huge part of the drive. Winning the world championship is a huge part of the drive.

“Continuing to build with the team on the impact work we're doing, and continuing to push with the team with Mission 44.

“I don't know how far that can go and I'm trying to expand it, and that means I've got to raise more money.”

Hamilton will know whether his dream can become a reality when pre-season testing kicks off in Bahrain next month.