Sauber rethink new 2024 F1 team name and confirm updated identity

The FIA entry list for this season had previously listed them as 'Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber', but this won't be the name they use on a frequent basis.

Instead, the team who were known as Alfa Romeo last year confirmed a new identity on New Year's Day after teasing fans on social media by saying “Just when you thought the sizzle was over, we’re about to raise the stakes even higher.”

Stake, the betting brand, will now be the exclusive title partner for the 2024 and 2025 seasons, as Sauber take over from Alfa Romeo.

Then from 2026 when the new F1 regulations come in, the team will again transform into Audi. The German manufacturers are hoping to cause quite a stir with their eventual arrival.

Audi will also become a power unit manufacturer, and have been busy creating their own engine to launch a challenge in two years' time.

But for this year, Stake F1 Team will become the identity.

Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu will remain as the two drivers although their places will inevitably come under scrutiny ahead of Audi's arrival.

Last year, Alfa Romeo finished ninth in the F1 constructors' championship while Bottas finished 15th, and Zhou 18th, in the drivers' standings.

A fresh start, with the promise of even bigger things starting in 2026, will bring fresh hope for Stake F1 Team in 2024.