Michael Schumacher update reveals he was driven in a Mercedes to stimulate brain

December 29, 2023, will mark the 10-year anniversary of the skiing accident which changed Schumacher’s life.

He turns 55-years-old in January and, in the decade since he sustained major injuries, his family have kept his condition a dignified secret.

But German newspaper BILD have reported new details about how the Formula 1 legend is cared for.

He was driven in a Mercedes road car and played noises from the F1 track for the purpose of stimulating his brain with familiar sounds, the report states.

The seven-time F1 champion receives 24-hour care from up to 15 doctors, masseurs and assistants.

His wife, Corinna, permits only a select few people to visit Schumacher at their home in Switzerland.

Jean Todt, the former Ferrari team principal who was alongside Schumacher in his heyday, is among that small group.

Luca Badoer, a former Ferrari test driver, is also reportedly allowed to visit.

German TV channel ARD will broadcast a five-part documentary on Schumacher’s life this week, to mark the 10-year anniversary since his skiing accident.