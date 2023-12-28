Lewis Hamilton opts not to vote as F1 drivers select Top 10 stars of 2023

Top 10 F1 drivers of 2023, selected by F1 drivers

Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton Fernando Alonso Lando Norris Charles Leclerc Carlos Sainz Alex Albon Oscar Piastri Pierre Gasly Sergio Perez

Max Verstappen unsurprisingly was voted as No1 after a record-breaking season which resulted in his third consecutive championship.

It is also the third year in a row which has ended with Verstappen voted as F1’s top driver by the others.

F1 drivers who chose to take part submitted a secret vote, and were allowed to choose themselves although not everybody opted to do so.

Partaking drivers chose a top 10 - with No 1 receiving 25 points, and No 10 receiving one point.

Hamilton was No2, selected by his peers ahead of Fernando Alonso and Lando Norris.

Ferrari pair Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were at No 5 and 6.

The drivers who voted were: Alex Albon, Fernando Alonso, Valtteri Bottas, Pierre Gasly, Nico Hulkenberg, Charles Leclerc, Kevin Magnussen, Lando Norris, Esteban Ocon, Sergio Perez, Oscar Piastri, Daniel Ricciardo, George Russell, Carlos Sainz, Logan Sargeant, Lance Stroll, Yuki Tsunoda, Max Verstappen, Zhou Guanyu.