Ex-F1 boss pinpoints key personality trait which made Michael Schumacher great

A decade on from the skiing accident which resulted in life-changing injuries, the achievements of the mighty Schumacher are still legendary in F1.

Tost, who retired as AlphaTauri team principal at the end of last season to bring the curtain down on his own long F1 career, knew Schumacher from the earliest days of the driver’s journey.

Tost was the team manager of Willi Weber’s Formula 3 team which Schumacher drove for in 1989, and watched the driver go on to claim a record seven F1 titles.

Tost told Auto Bild the reason for Schumacher’s brilliance: “Despite all the talent and vehicle control – in the end, champions are champions because they have the will to keep improving .

“And this will is fed by the head.

“This very characteristic was extremely pronounced in Michael.

“This also meant that if he was down, he would quickly get back up and come back even stronger.”

Tost remembered hearing about Schumacher’s skiing accident in December 2013. Initially, he was not worried about his friend, until news of his condition emerged.

“I just thought: ‘How important must Michael be if a fall on skis is worth reporting?’

“I wasn’t worried because I often went skiing with Michael.

“He was a very good skier who didn't take any risks.

“When I realised the impact of the accident, I couldn't believe it. I was stunned and shocked.

“I miss him, not only as one of the best racing drivers of all time, but especially as a person.

“You could always talk to him openly. He never pretended, always said exactly what he thought.

“There was no politics or intrigue with him.”

Brother Ralf Schumacher added: “It was surreal.

“I have never experienced something like that.

“That's why the family quickly decided that Michael's health would be declared a private matter from now on. That hasn’t changed to this day.”

Michael Schumacher now remains closely guarded by his family at their home in Switzerland, and has been out of the public eye for the past decade. He is 55 years old.