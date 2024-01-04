Their new challenger - the AMR24 - will be unveiled at Silverstone on Monday February 12.

As it stands, Aston Martin will be the third team to reveal their car for the upcoming season, after Williams and Sauber, who are both holding launch events on February 5.

Ferrari will then take the covers off their 2024 challenger on February 13.

Aston Martin finished fifth in the 2023 constructors’ championship, with Fernando Alonso taking fourth and Lance Stroll 10th.

Pre-season testing takes place in Bahrain between February 21 and 23, before the season-opening race on March 2.