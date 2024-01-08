FIA in 'total mess' after third senior figure quits job before new F1 season

Goss has left his role as the single-seater technical director and the FIA are yet to make an appointment to replace him, according to a report by BBC Sport.

The 60-year-old is the third senior figure to resign from the FIA in the last month, marking a blow to the governing body with the 2024 F1 season fast-approaching.

It comes after sporting director Steve Nielsen dramatically quit his role after less than a year in the position. He will be succeeded by Tim Malyon, who has acted as the FIA’s safety director since 2021.

The head of the FIA’s commission for women, Deborah Mayer, also resigned in December.

One senior figure within F1 told BBC Sport that the FIA is in “a total mess” following the upheaval.

FIA single-seater director Nikolas Tombazis said: "We are disappointed to lose a person of Tim's calibre from the organisation. Tim has played a major part in the technical department and has always operated to the highest level.

"We understand that his career is taking a new direction going forward and we support and respect his desire to pursue another path.”

BBC Sport report that Goss, who had "grown frustrated with the international operations of the FIA”, is now expected to join an F1 team.

"I believe the organisation is on a firm footing in terms of technical expertise for the tasks which lie ahead - particularly the introduction of the 2026 regulations,” Goss was quoted as saying in an FIA statement.