Dutch supermarket chain Jumbo has supported Verstappen for the last decade, as well as sponsoring the Dutch Grand Prix, but the association will end at the conclusion of their existing contract.

Jumbo chief executive Frits van Eerd stepped down in October 2022 after becoming a suspect in a money laundering investigation and was succeeded by Tom van Veen.

Explaining his company’s decision to pull their sponsorship of Verstappen and move away from sports sponsorship altogether, Van Veen told Dutch publication De Volkskrant: “In recent years, Jumbo has lost its focus somewhat.

“We have added a number of activities that have not necessarily strengthened the formula. We have also become very active in sports sponsorship.

“But when you look at the successes of athletes and teams, you have to ask yourself if that suits us. Max Verstappen is a World Champion. But we are a Dutch supermarket company, not even the biggest. On the world stage, we don’t have much business.

“That means we no longer put tens of millions into sports sponsorship, but use it to lower prices. That is the essence of Jumbo as it was meant to be.”

Jumbo’s departure is not likely to prove a massive blow for Verstappen, who still boasts personal sponsorship deals with the likes of Viaplay, EA Sports and Heineken.

The 26-year-old Dutchman is once again looking to defend his world title going into the 2024 season after romping to a third world championship crown last year.