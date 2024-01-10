Monza begins revamp to secure its F1 future

The improvements are set to cost millions of Euros and will take 140 days to complete.

The 2024 F1 Italian Grand Prix is scheduled for August 30-September 1.

By the time that F1 returns to the historic location, the track will have been fully resurfaced, a new underpass will have been built, the pit building facilities will have been improved, and the grandstands on the first corner will have been patched up.

Monza has a contract with F1 next year too, but afterwards its future remains up in the air.

Carrying out these crucial improvements is a clear bid to convince F1 to continue racing at Monza from 2026 and beyond.

Stefano Domenicali, CEO of Formula 1, also spoke via video link: "This first major intervention is absolutely necessary to carry on the Monza circuit as an Italian calling card in the world.

"F1 manages to attract not only new fans, but also new investors who want to get to know our country.

"The centenary of the track's recently celebrated history is a fundamental milestone, but looking back is useless. From today we start to secure the necessary works, to look beyond and offer those who come important days of fun and passion.

"I'm happy that the start of the work is taking place today that it's January, we all know that the green light for the GP will be at the beginning of September and we can't waste even a minute because there are so many things to do."