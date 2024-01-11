Haas announced Steiner’s shock departure on Wednesday, with Ayao Komatsu replacing him having previously held the role of director of engineering.

Steiner had been the team’s F1 boss since Haas’ first race back in 2016.

Haas’ best finish came in 2018, securing fifth in the constructors’ championship.

Since then, the American-outfit has struggled for success, slumping to last in the standings in 2021 and 2023.

As a result, Steiner has lost his job.

Giving his assessment on the situation, Croft said: "Firstly, it’s Gene Haas' team, and Guenther Steiner was getting the lion's share of the attention and I'm sure that didn't go down hugely well with the team owner.

“But that's no reason to get rid of somebody. Their performance on track last year might have been part of the picture as well.

"Great on a Saturday in terms of the way that Nico Hulkenberg, for instance, managed to get into the top 10 in qualifying.”

Damon Hill added: “Guenther became a bit of a celebrity thanks to the the famous Netflix series [Drive to Survive] and the behind the scenes filming of him and he is absolutely a kind of huge character.

“Very decisive, very confident and very sure of what he's saying. Maybe this is part of the mix, he wants to win.

"I don't know what the real reason is for the departure, but it's a big loss to the sport because fans liked him, he attracted people. He was controversial, he was outspoken – maybe he didn't get the results that Gene Haas wanted."