McLaren become first F1 team to reveal new livery for 2024

The Woking-based outfit have stuck with their traditional papaya, combining that with black and a touch of chrome to create a striking livery.

It means McLaren have now ditched running blue as part of their colour scheme.

McLaren will be hoping 2024 will be a fruitful campaign after an impressive season last time out.

They finished fourth in the constructors’ championship after a remarkable mid-season charge following their Austrian Grand Prix upgrade.

McLaren have confirmed their 2024 challenger will be officially unveiled on February 14.

Speaking about the new livery, CEO Zak Brown said: “We’re delighted to launch our 2024 Formula 1 livery ahead of the new season. The design looks awesome, and I can’t wait to go racing and see it come to life on track next month.

“We didn’t start 2023 as we wanted but Andrea and the team did a great job following the organisational restructure coming into action, and the hard work continues as we carry that excellent momentum into the 2024 campaign.

“I’m confident the exciting pairing of Lando and Oscar will continue to create more mega memories together after such an impressive second half of last year which saw the team finish fourth in the championship with 302 points. These are all steps forward from the year before as we continue our mission to push and compete at the front of the grid.

“We’re looking forward to achieving our ambitions and with our valuable partners and fantastic fans on board, they will play an integral part in the journey this season. We’re grateful for their continued support and know they also share our passion for success.”

Lando Norris will remain alongside Oscar Piastri for 2024.