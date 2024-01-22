Verstappen and Hamilton famously went head-to-head for the 2021 F1 drivers’ championship.

The Dutchman ultimately came out on top after a controversial title-decider in Abu Dhabi, benefitting from a poor decision from former race director Michael Masi.

Since then, the pair have had contrasting fortunes with Verstappen adding two more titles to his trophy cabinet, while Hamilton has failed to win a single grand prix.

During the last two seasons, battles between them have been rare, but they did come to blows at the 2022 Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

“I don’t need that kind of rivalry,” Verstappen told The Times when asked about Hamilton.

“Of course we want to beat each other, but honestly, once we’re in a private setting it’s like just normal guys.”

Verstappen has been tipped to topple Hamilton and Michael Schumacher’s record of seven world titles.

“If it happens, it happens,” he responded.

“But you need to be lucky to be in a great car for a longer period of time. You’re very dependent on the material you have.

“When I won my first title, I said, everything that comes next is a bonus because, realistically, in F1, I’ve achieved everything that I wanted to achieve.

“Being on the podium, having a pole position, winning a championship. These kinds of things were my dream to achieve in F1. From now on, I’m just, yeah, trying to stay on top.”