Damon Hill points out key Fernando Alonso trait: “He’s got an incredible sixth sense”

1996 F1 world champion Damon Hill has highlighted a key trait which sets Fernando Alonso apart from the rest of the grid.

Even at 42, Alonso remains one of the best drivers on the grid, and F1 2023 proved that.

The Spaniard guided Aston Martin to eight podium appearances as he enjoyed his best F1 season in nearly a decade.

While Aston Martin’s form dipped in the middle of the year, Alonso still clung onto fourth in the final standings, beating Charles Leclerc, Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz.

Alonso will be looking to prolong his F1 career, particularly with the recent announcement that there will be a race in Madrid from 2026.

Speaking on the Sky F1 podcast, Hill was asked about Alonso in relation to the Madrid Grand Prix.

Hill said: “I think there’s a lot of goodwill there for Fernando. Again, he’s another one who has delivered consistently and he’s such a canny driver. He’s entertaining to listen to, his comments are hilarious and he’s always one step ahead.

“He’s got this incredible sixth sense for what's going around him - both politically and tactically in a race, and he’s quick. He’s very much admired.

“I think every racing driver looks at him and thinks ‘now there’s a good contender’. Not someone to be taken likely’.”

Given his age, Hill is doubtful Alonso will be on the grid in 2026 for the inaugural event, however acknowledged that “you should never discount him”.

“Honestly, I would be amazed if he’s still going by then. You should never discount him, never discount it,” he added.