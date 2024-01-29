Is Lando Norris scared to go up against Max Verstappen in the same F1 team?

Lando Norris has admitted that going up against F1 world champion Max Verstappen in the same team wouldn’t be a “smart move”, but insists he is not “scared” of the Dutchman.

Last week the 24-year-old Briton signed a new long-term contract to stay at McLaren “until at least the end of 2026” to put to bed rumours he could become Verstappen’s next Red Bull teammate.

With Sergio Perez finding himself under major pressure to retain his seat alongside Verstappen for 2025, the highly-rated Norris had been linked as a possible replacement prior to re-committing to McLaren.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports News following the announcement of his new deal, Norris admitted he does not want to go up against Verstappen as his Red Bull teammate.

When asked if he feared going head-to-head with Verstappen in the same team, Norris said: “It’s a longer discussion than just saying that.

“Is Max one of the best drivers ever in F1? Absolutely. He's proved that enough. He's in a team which he's very comfortable in. A lot of things are built up around him.

“So, for anyone, even for a Max of a few years ago, to go in against the Max of now is extremely difficult.

(L to R): Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB19 and Lando Norris (GBR)…

“I don't think it's a question of 'are you scared or not scared?'. I don't think I'd ever be scared of going against anyone.

“Even if you enter a team, are you in a position to challenge someone straight away and are you comfortable to do that? It's a no for any driver. It takes time to adapt and takes time to get into place.

“And if you want to go against the best driver in the world, it's not the best thing to do, it's not the smart move to do.”

Norris fully believes McLaren can become F1 title contenders following their remarkable mid-season turnaround in 2023.

"The turnaround was a big part of it," Norris explained.

"Of course, over the last few years there have been a lot of tough ones. I have still enjoyed it, but every now and then you have that little question of: 'Is this the place to be to achieve that next goal?’

"Every driver has it. 'Is this the place I want to be, the best place I can be?' So of course in the back of my head there was: 'Are we improving as much as we should? Am I giving myself the best opportunities?’

"But with how we and Andrea turned things around and how the whole environment is at McLaren currently, that's a big thing which swings it in the direction at McLaren because it is also results-led."