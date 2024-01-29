“The sensations are very different” - Ferrari veteran’s insight into 2024 car

Ex-Ferrari test driver Marc Gene has revealed that their 2024 F1 car is feeling “very different” when driven on the team’s simulator.

Things are ramping up in the world of F1 as the start of launch season is nearly upon us.

Ferrari will reveal their 2024 F1 challenger on February 13, with the dubbed ‘Project 676’ expected to be radically different compared to its predecessor.

After a strong 2022, Ferrari started last year on the backfoot as they altered their design philosophy to favour straight line-speed and low-speed corners.

While they were the only team to win a race, outside of Red Bull, it was ultimately another disappointing year for the Scuderia.

In a bid to close the gap to Red Bull, Ferrari are expected to introduce an entirely new design concept for 2024.

Gene, who is currently Ferrari’s brand ambassador, shared some information early on the new car.

“Optimism? All we can tell is what the simulator tells us and the sensations of the drivers in the simulator. The track, in any case, is the one that rules and is the final judge,” he told Mundo Deportivo.

“But it is true that last year at this point we were no longer completely convinced with the car from what the simulator told us and this year the sensations are very different.

“But we still have to wait to see the car on the track, which will be on February 13 and then the pre-season test in Bahrain.”

Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari SF-23. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13,…

Gene conceded that fighting for the F1 world championship in 2024 “is a big optimistic”, but remains hopeful Ferrari are much closer.

“It’s difficult,” admits Gene, “because Red Bull had a very important margin last year and they say that this year’s car is much better. They are the favourites , obviously.

“Fighting with them for the World Championship is a bit optimistic to say, but to take one more step forward and be able to fight more assiduously with them, yes.”