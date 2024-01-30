Johnny Herbert offers Sergio Perez advice after enduring Michael Schumacher “favouritism” at Benetton

Ex-F1 driver Johnny Herbert has suggested that Sergio Perez needs to “put himself into a cocoon” to reduce the pressure of being Max Verstappen’s teammate at Red Bull.

It’s a big season for Perez, whose Red Bull contract runs out at the end of 2024.

Perez is under immense pressure to retain his drive, particularly as his form in F1 2023 was generally poor.

Despite winning two of the opening four rounds, Perez’s performances tailed off, which was in stark contrast to Verstappen, who went on a 10-race winning streak.

Some have suggested that Perez’s inability to get close to Verstappen is because Red Bull is centred around the Dutchman, leading to suggestions of favouritism.

During his own F1 career, Herbert spent one season as Michael Schumacher’s teammate in 1995.

In similar fashion to Verstappen, as the lead driver, the team was centred around Schumacher, ensuring he was the one who delivered title success.

Given Herbert’s own experience, the three-time F1 grand prix winner was keen to give Perez some advice.

“In all my negotiations with Benetton, Flavio Briatore told me that Michael Schumacher and I were a team, that we worked together and everyone had access to the same information, he told It never worked that way because there tends to be favouritism towards the guy that does deliver,” Herbert told Mega Dice.

“When that is there, you feel it and when you feel it that is a hard thing to be able to bat away.

“As much as Sergio says he ignores it, it does affect you.

“Sergio has got to put himself into a cocoon and deliver every single time with the battering that comes from the media and from within the team on occasion.”