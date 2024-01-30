Lewis Hamilton makes “sabbatical” admission when discussing F1 future

Lewis Hamilton has revealed he would consider taking a “sabbatical” to see if leaving F1 for good is the right thing to do.

At 39, Hamilton is the second-oldest driver on the 2024 grid, with his future a constant hot topic.

His current F1 deal with Mercedes runs out at the end of 2025, and with the team’s form unimpressive, it’s uncertain how long Hamilton will want to stick around.

Hamilton’s active life outside of F1 has meant that many tipped him to retire well before 40.

However, despite Mercedes’ difficult period, Hamilton has remained motivated and rejuvenated to turn the team around as he goes in pursuit of an eighth title.

In an interview with FORMULA 1 Magazine, Hamilton spoke about his future and made clear that an eighth world title isn’t necessarily “the end point” for him.

“I never said that an eighth title would be the end point. And I don't know what follows after driving in Formula 1,” he said.

“I don't necessarily feel the desire to remain active in F1 any longer, but as I said before: never say 'never'.

“I can't imagine not driving anymore and still being in a pit box somewhere. I would probably think: 'I could stick with it for another year, then I can still participate.'

“So it would probably be better to take a sabbatical and then see if I would still like to come back.”

A number of other fellow world champions have taken sabbaticals for returning.

Michael Schumacher famously returned in 2010 after three seasons away, coming back with Mercedes.

Fernando Alonso took two years out before returning with Alpine in 2021.