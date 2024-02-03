Toto Wolff asked if Sebastian Vettel could replace Lewis Hamilton

Sebastian Vettel’s name was put to Toto Wolff as a possible replacement for Lewis Hamilton.

Hamilton’s bombshell news that he will quit Mercedes and join Ferrari in 2025 has shaken the F1 world.

It has already created a vacancy at Mercedes for next year which Wolff must now unexpectedly fill.

Could this tempt Vettel out of retirement?

“I think he made the decision to not race anymore,” Wolff replied.

“We are talking on a regular basis. We’ve also talked yesterday, but it wasn’t about driving for us in the future.”

Vettel retired at the end of 2022 after a stint with Aston Martin.

The four-time F1 champion is a long-time friend of Hamilton’s.

Despite his success with Red Bull, a big-money move to Ferrari never worked out and Vettel was unable to deliver the famous Italian team’s first F1 championship since Kimi Raikkonen in 2007.

Hamilton will go to Ferrari next year aiming to create history for the team, but also win a record-breaking eighth championship.

Vettel had previously been linked with a return to F1 by Red Bull’s Helmut Marko.

“I think Sebastian feels somehow without a specific task at the moment, doesn’t know exactly what he should do. He has to make a decision somewhere,” he told ServusTV.

“I think the driver situation is not over for him yet.”