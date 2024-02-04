The shock F1 team that Carlos Sainz has “visited” for talks

Carlos Sainz has reportedly visited Williams over a possible move.

Sainz “visited Williams since the end of last season”, BBC report.

But since that meeting, Sainz has learned that he will be replaced at Ferrari by Lewis Hamilton in 2025.

Sainz seen teammate Charles Leclerc pen a bumper new contract and was locked in talks with Ferrari to extend his own deal, which is due to expire at the end of this season.

But those negotiations came to a crashing halt with the bombshell news that Ferrari will instead welcome Hamilton, and pair him with Leclerc, next year.

Sainz will become a free agent and must look for another drive instead, with Williams possibly still in the queue.

Williams’ Alex Albon is highly-regarded by multiple teams within F1, but the door to Ferrari (who were known admirers) has obviously now closed.

So whether Williams try to recruit Sainz might depend on Albon, and whether they lose their star driver at the end of his own contract later this year.

Williams took a highly respectable step forward last season by finishing seventh in the constructors’ championship.

They have James Vowles, the ex-Mercedes chief, as their team principal and the future appears bright.

The suggestion that Sainz has gone to the Williams HQ is a bold revelation and indicates the team are seen as a viable destination for drivers accustomed to being nearer the front.

Sainz was the only non-Red Bull driver to win an F1 grand prix last year.

Audi are also interested in Sainz, but they will run as Sauber until 2026 when the German manufacturing giants will enter F1 formally.

Red Bull could also be a possibility for Sainz if they dispense with Sergio Perez and opt to put him next to Max Verstappen.

McLaren are no longer an option after Lando Norris committed to them with a new contract.