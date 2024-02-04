“I understand Alex Albon has a three-year offer to join Red Bull”

An F1 analyst insists that Alex Albon is mulling over an offer to join Red Bull next season.

Peter Windsor, who once worked at Williams, dropped the insider-information that could shape the 2025 driver market.

It would rule Albon out of replacing Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes, and force them to look elsewhere for a high-profile new recruit.

“As I understand it, Albon has been offered a three-year contract to start in 2025,” Windsor claimed about a move to Red Bull.

“So I think you’re going to see him alongside Max Verstappen in the Red Bull.

“I can’t imagine he’s going to say no to that.

“From what I understand, that’s 90%.”

Albon rejoining Red Bull would be a full-circle move for him. His axing from Red Bull once put his entire F1 future at risk but he has impressed ever since.

Sergio Perez’s place at Red Bull remains under intense pressure and he is now within the final year of his contract.

Albon is admired by all of F1’s top teams after dragging Williams to seventh in the 2023 F1 constructors’ championship.

But a pathway to Ferrari, who have long been linked with him, is now blocked by Hamilton’s huge move.

And if Mercedes do like Albon, they might find themselves missing out in the hunt for his signature to Red Bull.

“Red Bull engineers rate him highly,” F1.com reported.

Albon has been in early talks with “at least half of the grid”, they claim.