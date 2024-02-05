Sebastian Vettel “can definitely imagine an F1 return” to emulate Michael Schumacher

Sebastian Vettel is thinking about a Formula 1 comeback, according to reports from Germany.

The four-time F1 champion retired at the end of 2022 but his name cropped up when Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff was being asked about replacements for Ferrari-bound Lewis Hamilton.

Wolff reminded that Vettel is retired - but there are claims in his homeland that the F1 legend is starting to get the itch for another run.

His inspiration is Michael Schumacher who, after three years in retirement, came back to drive for Mercedes for three seasons.

“Vettel can definitely imagine a return to Formula 1,” F1-Insider wrote.

“He would also be emulating his great idol Michael Schumacher, who returned from retirement after saying goodbye to Ferrari and ending his career for the first time to make a comeback with Mercedes.”

A comeback for Vettel is described as a “very attractive scenario” for him.

Wolff’s response to being asked if Vettel could replace Hamilton at Mercedes was: “I think he made the decision to not race anymore.

“We are talking on a regular basis. We’ve also talked yesterday, but it wasn’t about driving for us in the future.”

Mercedes have an unexpected vacancy in 2025 when Hamilton will go to Ferrari.

“Wolff has been under enormous pressure since the Hamilton bombshell burst,” the same report from Germany claimed.

“Due to the spontaneous departure of Mercedes' largest advertising medium, there are also rumblings at the Stuttgart headquarters.

“The Austrian would do well to find a big-name successor.”

Vettel, clearly, would be as ‘big-name’ as they come.

The German driver is also a close friend of Hamilton’s.

Vettel announced his shock retirement after the 2022 season, after two seasons driving for Aston Martin.

He is still only 36, younger than Hamilton and Fernando Alonso.

Vettel was recently credited by Aston Martin performance director Tom McCullough for putting the building blocks in place for the team’s outstanding 2023, after the driver had left.

“When he joined us he came from two Championship-winning teams. At that time, he brought a lot of small details. He was a relentless worker as well,” McCullough said.

“We often say the drivers are the best sensor in the car [when] a lot of the development you’ve got [includes] wind tunnels, simulators, offline simulation, CFD.

“A driver whose backside is connected to the car can say: ‘This is the phase of these kinds of corners that I know we’re struggling maybe more than others.'

Franz Tost even insisted that Vettel could beat Max Verstappen in equal machinery.

“They know how to win races and they also bring all the factors with them, what you need to win races,” Tost said about Vettel and the current F1 champion.

“This is, first of all, the talent. You must be highly skilled for driving such a car.

“Second, the passion. Both of them are very passionate.”